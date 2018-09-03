RC priest beaten and robbed
The parish priest of the Gran Couva RC church was beaten and robbed of valuables including the church's SUV early this morning.
Around 1.30 am Fr Jose Marie Thekkekute was at the presbytery when three men with guns entered the building and demanded the items.
The 66-year-old priest was beaten and hands tied while the thieves ransacked the presbytery.
They stole cash and alcoholic beverages that remained from the annual fund-raiser bazaar, hosted at the church yesterday. They escaped in the stolen SUV.
Fr Jose Marie is an Indian national who was sent to the Gran Couva parish a few years ago.
PC Maraj of the Gran Couva police station is continuing investigations.
