Protecting democracy in independent TT

East MP Ayanna Webster-Roy, right, and Tobago West MP Shamfa Cudjoe, second from right, stand with Finance Secretary Joel Jack, his wife, Kamaria, at left, and Public Affairs Specialist Avian Parks at last Friday’s reception to mark the 56th anniversary of Independence of Trinidad and Tobago’s, hosted by Tobago House of Assembly’s Presiding Officer Denise Tsoiaffat Angus at the Assembly Chamber in Scarborough.

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Presiding Officer, Dr Denise Tsoiafatt-Angus hosted a cocktail reception to celebrate the 56th anniversary of Trinidad and Tobago Independence at the Assembly Legislature in Scarborough on Friday. Tsoiaffat, in an address to guests, recalled the first Independence Day address of TT’s first prime minister, Dr Eric Williams where he spoke about the protection and promotion of democracy.

“While we have members seated at the seat of democracy, Dr Eric Williams always felt that the higher seat of democracy rests with the people and therefore he advised us of our responsibility all the time to protect and promote our democracy using the watchwords which I hope we would apply every single day; discipline, production and tolerance,” Tsoiafatt-Angus said.

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles who also spoke at the event, said in the context of democracy and in ensuring Tobago continues to be fashioned into the society desired by residents and that could be left as a legacy for the children of tomorrow, the focus must be on individual responsibilities.

“The individual has a simple role to play in the promotion of any democracy. In fact, that individual has to ensure that he or she is informed and that he or she has space because both the uninformed and the nonparticipating citizen fails democracy,” Charles said.