PNM Tobago elections on Sept 23

The Tobago Council of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council will hold its internal elections on September 23 with several positions up for grabs.

Speaking at a media briefing at Tobago Council’s office on last Thursday, Chairman Stanford Callendar said all executive positions will be contested, except for that of political leader, chairman, vice chairman and general secretary.

“All other positions will be up for the elections - Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, Education Officer, Public Relations Officer, Elections Officer, Research Officer, Welfare Officer, Field Officer, Operations Officer, Labour Officer and the Youth Officer,” Callendar said.

He said these persons vying for positions will be elected by the delegate system as only the political leader and chairman are elected by the one-man one-vote system. He said nomination packages were currently being put together.

He also noted that at the national level, the PNM’s internal election will be held on September 30, and that all positions including that of political leader and chairman of the party were up for grabs.