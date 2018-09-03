PM continues Petrotrin conversation in Marabella

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

THE Prime Minister will continue the national conversation on the restructuring of state-owned oil company Petrotrin at a People’s National Movement public meeting tomorrow in Marabella.

The meeting takes place at the Marabella Community Facility on Market Street from 7 pm. Energy Minister Franklin Khan is also scheduled to address the meeting.

Last Monday, the company announced plans to close its Pointe a Pierre refinery as part of its restructuring exercise. In an address to the nation on Sunday, Dr. Rowley said, “The decision to close the refinery was taken after detailed analysis and deep introspection.”

He explained the changes will let Petrotrin finance its debt and become sustainable while easing the burden on the Finance Ministry. While changes like this are always difficult and traumatic, Rowley said it is a chance to save the country from financial disaster and provide “new opportunities for entrepreneurship” and “two significant industrial projects for south-west Trinidad.”