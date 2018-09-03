Paul claims bronze as Pan Am Champs ends

NICHOLAS PAUL set a new national record, in the one-kilometre time trial, as he picked up a bronze medal on the final day of the 2018 Elite Pan Am Championships at the Velodromo de Aguascalientes, Mexico yesterday.

Paul clocked a time of 59.443 seconds as he captured the Caribbean Championship gold medal, with fellow TT rider Quincy Alexander getting the Caribbean Championship silver in one minute 2.14 seconds. Alexander was 12th overall.

Jabari Whiteman is the new national record-holder in the junior 1km time trial, with a time of 1:01.053 yesterday.

On Saturday, Paul took silver in the men's sprint, after a crash in the third and decisive ride against Canada's Hugo Barrette.

The 19-year-old earned gold in the Caribbean Championship, with teammate Keron Bramble getting bronze.

In the Omnium Points Race, Akil Campbell lapped the bunch twice on his way to finishing 10th overall and first in the Caribbean Championships.