Northern Division cop warns: Robberies against women on the rise

A 30-year-old San Juan man is expected to appear before a Tunapuna magistrate today charged with the assault and attempted robbery of a Venezuelan woman last week, according to ACP for Northern Division McDonald Jacob speaking with reporters at Bon Air Gardens, Arouca, yesterday.

The man, whose last known address was in San Juan, was arrested by officers of the Northern Division after a social media video of a man beating and attempting to snatch the woman’s purse was shared on social media last week. The incident, which happened on Sankar Street, Tunapuna drew condemnation from the public. Jacob commended officers for their hard work in locating and apprehending the suspect and said while he was generally satisfied with their performance, there has been a significant increase in the number of robberies of women in his division.

“Criminals see these women as the soft targets, but we are on the job and we are reviewing footage obtained from CCTV cameras to assist with our investigations. These bullies who are doing these things against women will be brought to justice.”

Jacob also urged victims to come forward and give information to officers and commended officers of the Cyber Crime Unit and Cpls Wellington and Joseph of the St Joseph CID for their investigations.