NIF bonds listed on TT Stock Exchange tomorrow

Photo: Jeff Mayers

National Investment Fund bonds will be listed on the TT Stock Exchange’s Corporate Bond Market from tomorrow, and trading will begin on the same day.

Each bond denomination will have its own unique symbol.

• The five-year bonds will be listed as NIF090823 with an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) TTC000001183. The face value (value of the denomination) of $1.2 billion and the coupon rate (rate of return) will be 4.5 per cent.

• Twelve-year bonds will be NIF090830 and ISIN TTC000001191, with a face value of $1.6 billion and coupon rate of 5.7 per cent

• Twenty-year bonds will be listed as NIF090838 with ISIN TTC000001209, with a face value of $1.2 billion and a coupon rate of 6.6 per cent.

Interest for all denominations will be paid semi-annually on February 9 and August 9 for the duration of each bond period. The total value of the entire NIF offer is $4 billion.