Munro says TKR want top two finish

Devon Thomas (R) of St Kitts & Nevis Patriots jump as Colin Munro (L) of Trinbago Knight Riders hits 4 during match 23 of the Hero Caribbean Premier League between St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders at the Warner Park Sporting Complex yesterday in Basseterre, St Kitts, Saint Kitts And Nevis.

TRINBAGO Knight Riders top order batsman Colin Munro, says finishing in the top two is pivotal in trying to advance to the final of the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League.

TKR are now on a roll, after losing two of their first three matches at home to start the tournament.

Playing away from Trinidad, TKR won four straight matches with victories over St Lucia Stars, Jamaica Tallawahs, Barbados Tridents and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Against Patriots on Saturday, Colin Munro won the player of the match award after scoring 76 not out off 50 balls which included three fours and five sixes.

In the CPL, teams have a better chance of progressing to the final if they finish in the top two after the preliminary stage.

After the prelims, the teams finishing first and second will play in qualifier one with the winner advancing straight to the final. The loser of qualifier one will have a second chance of advancing to the final. The loser of qualifier one will play the winner of the eliminator with the winner advancing to the final. The eliminator will be a match between the third placed and fourth placed teams after the prelims with the loser going home.

TKR lead the standings (before last night’s match between Tallawahs and Patriots) and have an excellent chance of finishing in the top two. TKR have three matches left in the preliminary stage.

After the 46-run win over Patriots on Saturday, Munro spoke about the importance of finishing in the top two. He said, “Definitely I think the top two is the goal of ours…two chances at the cherry, so definitely we want to finish top or top two and then it gives us another chance.”

Speaking about the team’s top form on the road, Munro said, “You look at the way we play, we are not just home favourites, we really don’t care what the crowd is as long as we could stick to our process and play. We got match winners with the seam (bowlers), with batting, with spin and we showed tonight (Saturday) what we could do in the field too, I thought we were outstanding.” Sunil Narine has not had a brilliant season for TKR, but he ran out Ben Cutting on Saturday.