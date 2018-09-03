MP Lee hits ‘coward’ Rowley

KEEPING IT SHORT: UNC member for Point a Pierre David Lee answering questions during a press conference at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition, Port of Spain, yesterday. Also in photo is UNC Senator Wade Mark.

POINTE-A-PIERRE MP David Lee, in a statement yesterday, said the Prime Minister had taken the coward’s way out by his announcement on Sunday of the closure of Petrotrin’s refinery. Lee said Rowley’s address had offered “no hope or comfort.”

“Besides the absence of vision, direction and a clear plan forward in his address, it is even more shameful that the Prime Minister used this address to blame Petrotrin for the lack of medicine in our hospitals, incomplete schools as well as poor social services.”

Lee hit Rowley for failing to give specifics in several areas.

“He failed to provide the nation with details of where we will purchase our fuel from and at what cost. He gave no details on the specific steps to be taken to make the new exploration thrust by Petrotrin profitable. He has given no details of the markets our crude will be sold to, or the price.”

Nor had the PM given details of the support planned for those who lose their jobs.

“Further, he failed to provide any plans on protecting the fenceline businesses and business communities which would be affected.”

Saying the PM had referred to the Lashley Committee’s work on Petrotrin’s future, Lee said nowhere does that report call for the refinery’s closure.

He asked why the Government is disregarding the report’s recommendations and who had recommended closure.

"What Rowley calls courageous is really the coward way out, that is, ‘Fire and sell.’”

Lee said the PM had painted Petrotrin and the refinery in a poor light, when facts show the refinery made a profit up until 2015, when banks were willing to loan money to assist.

“Further, the Prime Minister neglected to provide any clarity or transparency as it pertains to the Dragon Field gas deal. After an hour of addressing the nation the Prime Minister's secrecy and absence of transparency on both of these issues persisted to the detriment of our nation.”