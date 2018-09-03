Maxie: It's like my first day of school

Maxie Cuffie at his first day back to work, Nalis Building, Port of Spain. PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

LA Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie today told Newsday his return to work at the Ministry of Public Administration after a year away recuperating from a stroke was like his first day of school.

He said this while settling in at his office where he is the ministry's parliamentary secretary in the National Library building on the day children nationwide began a new school year.

“It’s like going back to school on the first day. I’m happy to be here.”

Cuffie said he was spending the day re-acquainting himself with what had happened during his absence and getting up to speed with the ministry.

Asked how he will relate to Minister Marlene McDonald who was once his junior but is now his senior, Cuffie said he would do tasks assigned by her. “I take directives from the minister. In politics and in life always prepare yourself for change. I understand the reasons that have led to this change and I accept them.

"I’m grateful just to be here in a role to play in the ministry.”

Cuffie said that when he ran for office in the general election, the post he stood for was MP. “My primary responsibility is to serve my constituents.”

He said since his return to TT from treatment in the United States his constituents had warmly welcomed him back.

“They held several functions for me since my return. They were very supportive when I was away.”

Regarding his medical prognosis, Cuffie said he is taking things one day at a time. “My rehabilitation is going well, according to plan, so far. I have returned to work and can handle whatever is put on my desk. My primary responsibility is ensuring my constituents are represented and are well taken care of. Pay attention to my Facebook page which is where I communicate.”