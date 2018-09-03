Maxie back to work today

LA Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie returns to work today as the parliamentary secretary in the Ministry of Public Administration which he had headed until he suffered a stroke last September. He had been hospitalised at the St Clair Medical Centre and then spent the next nine months recovering at a hospital in Washington DC, with $2.5 million in medical bills paid by the State, the Prime Minister had told Parliament.

When Newsday spoke with Cuffie yesterday, he said positive things even as his ongoing recovery was evident in his voice.

Asked if he would go to the ministry today, Cuffie replied, “Yes. I’m going the office and see what is happening.”

He said before he goes in, he will speak to Minister Marlene Mc Donald – formerly a minister junior to him when he had been a Cabinet minister.

Regarding his physiotherapy for the effects of the stroke, Cuffie said, “My rehabilitation is ongoing.”

Asked if he felt strong enough to work, he replied, “I am ready and able to work.”

Stating how he felt emotionally about his return, he said, “I am happy to be back to work, with the grace of God and I thank God for my recovery. I am glad to return to work and to my constituency.”

Newsday asked if he felt he had been treated fairly in being moved from minister to parliamentary secretary.

Cuffie replied, “I have no concerns about my treatment. Everything is fine.

“I am looking forward to my return to work.”

Cuffie and his wife Hermia Tyson-Cuffie were seen among Cabinet ministers and other guests at last Friday’s sod-turning for a new building at Balisier House, Victoria Avenue, Port of Spain.