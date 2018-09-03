Mary Barrow dies

MARY BARROW, 75, former executive secretary to two former presidents, Noor Hassanali and Arthur NR Robinson, has died. Newsday learnt she died suddenly last Friday at home. “She was in the pink of health, with no problems, but suffered a heart attack,” a former colleague told Newsday. “That very morning we were chatting and laughing and she was looking at the plants in her garden. This was unexpected.” Barrow leaves to mourn her husband Derek Barrow, two children and three grandchildren.

She was a past pupil of Holy Name Convent, Port of Spain, after which she had entered the public service in 1963 as a typist/stenographer. Upon her retirement, she became executive secretary to President Noor Hassanali, and then worked under President Arthur NR Robinson, for virtually the duration of both of their terms. Barrow’s funeral is set for Thursday at 10 am at St Theresa’s RC Church, Woodbrook.