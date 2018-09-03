Marlene ‘discourages’ industrial action on Friday

Minister of Public Administration, Marlene Mc Donald, as she speaks to the media on her first day back to work after being hospitalised, NALIS, Port of Spain PHOTO:ANGELO M. MARCELLE

Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald is “discouraging” people from heeding the Labour Movement’s call to stay away from work on Friday.

In a release today, McDonald said such behaviour was “irresponsible and injudicious.” She also reminded workers in the public service that those employed in “essential” sectors were prohibited from withholding services, regardless of whether or not they sympathised with other institutions. These essential public services included the Defence Force, Public, Prison, Fire and Teaching Services and Central Bank employees.

“Should any of these prohibited employees breach the provisions of the Industrial Relations Act (IRA), they are subject to fines and imprisonment,” McDonald said.

Public Servants who stay away from their jobs without authorisation in response to “irrational and irresponsible calls” from certain labour union leaders run the risk of being recorded as absent from work without pay, she added.

She said the government has been “sparing no effort” to protect public sector jobs, and unlike other neighbouring countries, there has been no retrenchment in TT. The state, she added, had even borrowed $5 billion to ensure outstanding payments to public servants had been made, even with the current adverse economic circumstances in the country.