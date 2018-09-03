Maco and solve crime

GENERAL manager of Crime Stoppers TT (CSTT) Darrin Carmichael urged members of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry Commerce (CCIC) to look out for anything suspicious and report it to CSTT.

Speaking at the Chaguanas Borough Corporation’s auditorium last Tuesday Carmichael said in the fight against crime people must look out for one another.

“We encourage people to be macos and report the matter that is crime-related,” he said.

CSTT continues to maintain a high level of anonymity for the safety of those of those who report the crime, and a call can never be traced, he said. After receiving the information, the organisation’s telephone operator provides the tipster with a “control number,” which must be kept confidential. The tipster is asked to call back within 21 days to track the status of the report.

Neighbourhood crime watch groups, he outlined. are run by the community with support from organisations such as TTCIC, the community police and the corporate citizenry.

This programme is aimed at reducing crime in the community and it involves getting to know one’s neighbours and introducing them to the concept of working together, alert to the potential of crime and willing to look out for one another’s interest. Neighbours working together through Crimewatch can combat crime in their area in the most effective way, before it starts.

Neighbourhood crime watch schemes provide a means of reducing the opportunities for crime to occur through the active participation of citizens in crime prevention.

Carmichael said CSTT is visiting different parts of the country to provide information on how to protect homes and properties while on vacation, business, shopping trips or even an evening out. Leaving one’s home unattended makes it vulnerable to theft, he said.

There should be a co-ordinated effort by police and the community in tracking down criminals, the community must be kept informed of incidences of crime in the area and there must be strong community involvement via Crimewatch teams, meetings and social functions. Carmichael called for increased neighbourhood unity, saying neighbours who join together make it easier to correct situations which threaten their peace and safety.

He encouraged people to display relevant signs and other Crimewatch material to deter criminal activity by identifying a particular area as having active Crimewatch participants. Increasing one’s awareness and knowledge of practical personal and household security through surveys and identification and improvements of weaknesses is also important.

“Statistics indicate that where there is a strong working Neighbourhood Crimewatch programme, there is an overall reduction in the volume of crime committed in that area,” Carmichael said.

He urged businessmen to the CSafe application on their phones.

“This is new from CSTT and it can provide important information regarding criminal activities taking place in one’s area,” he said.