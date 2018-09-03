It’s parang time! Amantes de Parranda win jingle competition

JINGLE ALL THE WAY: Amantes de Parranda, winners of the National Parang Association's first jingle competition at the association's Arima headquarters on Saturday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

AMANTES DE PARRANDA are the winners of the inaugural National Parang Association of TT’s (NPATT) jingle competition.

The band was one of five competing to have their jingle played as the theme throughout this year’s parang festival which starts on September 29 and ends on January 5.

Scores of loyal parang fans showed up at the NPATT’s Hollis Avenue, Arima headquarters for the launch on Saturday night.

Under the leadership of its new president Alicia Jaggasar, the competition was titled I am Parang, We Are Parang — which had to be included in each jingle that was sung. All bands were required to do one song, a 30-second jingle and a 45-second jingle. Amantes de Parranda, who won NPATT’s parang competition in 2007, submitted to the judges:

Rejuvenate our parang heritage, I am parang, we are parang

Come hear our bands, as we spread our message

De la Navidad, viva la parranda

I am parang, viva is parranda

We are parang.

The competition was tough, with reigning nine-time national parang champs Los Alumnos de San Juan, settling for last place on the night. Jaggasar is the band’s lead singer and has been adjudged Best Female Parang Vocalist on 11 occasions. San Jose Serenaders, La Familia de Carmona y Amigos and Los Amigos Cantadores, captured the 2nd to 4th spots respectively.

There was also a marac showdown, which was won by Mark Anthony in the regular category and Michael Jagdeo in the castilian competition.

Judges were Mike Simpson, Lisa D’armanie and Joey Rivers.