‘Inside job’ suspected in Ariapita Avenue bank break-in

Photo by Enrique Assoon

Woodbrook police are reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing bank staff after an ATM was broken into early on Sunday morning.

Police said the break-in happened at around 2 am at the Republic Bank ATM at the corner of Ariapita Avenue and Murray Street in Woodbrook, in which a sensor for the ATM was stolen.

Investigators said the robbers did not interfere with the ATMs, but believe they tried to break into the bank's vault room unsuccessfully. Instead the thieves escaped with $180,000 in assorted cash from the registers.

Police said while they were pursuing all leads, they had reason to believe the theft of the sensor involved bank staff.