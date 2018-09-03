How will fees hike benefit students?

THE EDITOR: I noticed the group of private secondary school owners has rejected the latest offer from the Government and is now calling on parents to help it pressure government for the $5,700 fee the owners are demanding.

I have been following this matter from the beginning and I totally support the call for an increase. However, what parents should be equally interested in is how this money will be spent to better the education of their children and to ensure that it won’t be business as usual.

The recent news that almost 1,500 students did not pass any subject in the 2018 CSEC examination is cause for concern because those private schools also get a large number of weak students.

The issue is not only about an increase of fees, but more importantly for these private owners to do more to improve academic performance and create other opportunities to prepare their students with life skills.

I would also like the Ministry of Education to share information on the academic performance of those schools with parents so that they can hold the owners accountable.

I know the ministry does not have any control in the running of those schools, but there must be systems in place for ministry officials to visit them and ensure they have the required facilities and qualified teachers so that students are receiving the best education, like others in the government and board/church schools.

MARAJ SINGH, Penal