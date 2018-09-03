Griffith: No khaki for me, I dress like my troops

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith

POLICE Commissioner Gary Griffith says he prefers to dress in uniforms similar to his officers in the field as a means of staying grounded and connected to those under his leadership and expressed his continued support to all police officers after the conclusion of Operation Strike Back in Bon Air Gardens, Arouca yesterday.

Responding to a question from media at a press briefing, Griffith said why he chose to wear blue task force uniform was unimportant in the face of the exercise, but said he remained close to his officers and was prepared to lead by example.

“I dress like my troops, this is an operation and I think what I wear is very minor to how I perform, but I will not have my officers do anything I myself am not prepared to do and as a leader I will dress in operational wear with my troops.

“I have no intention to have police officers do anything I will not do myself.”

Asked if such a large-scale exercise carried additional cost, Griffith said the police service were only making the most of finances and resources made available to them through the ministry of national security and said such operations would not come at any increased cost to taxpayers.

Speaking with Newsday after the exercise, several officers expressed satisfaction with Griffith’s performance and was pleased with his hands-on approach to crime fighting.

“This is the kind of leadership we’ve been waiting a long time to see, some one who comes out on the field and experiences what we do on a daily or a nightly basis. Sometimes when we get back to the station for our meeting it’s hard to translate certain experiences to our superior officers, but now we know that our commissioner understands and has our back.”