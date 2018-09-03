TT businesses on trade mission to Colombia

TT's Colombia trade delegation: (Front row, third from left) Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon with members of the trade delegation to Colombia prior to their departure on September 2, 2018. The ministry said the September 2-6 trade mission is in alignment with specific initiatives outlined in the Government Policy Framework to rebuild growth and sustain the manufacturing sector. PHOTO COURTESY THE TRADE MINISTRY.

Cargo Consolidators Agency, Carib Brewery and National Flour Mills are among ten companies on the September 2-6 trade mission to Colombia, led by Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon.

Targeted sectors – based on leads generated from exporTT’s Market Survey Mission in May – include food and beverage, chemicals and non-metallic minerals, plastics as well as wood and wood related products.

The ministry said the mission will help with "further penetration of the Latin American market by providing opportunities for local exporters to gain first-hand knowledge of the market opportunities."

During their time in Colombia, participants will explore new commercial prospects through organised business to business meetings and build networks which will facilitate increased exports to Colombia.

Gopee-Scoon "will engage in a series of bilateral discussions" with her ministerial counterparts, business chambers, export agencies and manufacturing associations during the trip, all with the aim of strengthening the trade and investment relations between TT and Colombia.

Newsday understands Gopee-Scoon had two meetings scheduled for today. One is with the vice president of PROCOLOMBIA – the government agency in charge of promoting Colombian non-traditional exports, international tourism and foreign investment to Colombia – the other with the vice minister of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism.

On Tuesday, Gopee-Scoon is scheduled to meet Colombia's acting minister of Foreign Affairs and attend a networking event. On Wednesday, she will visit Expo Ialimentos, the annual specialised meeting of Colombia's food industry sector.