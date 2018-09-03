Mitchell: Crime not stopping us

San Fernando MP Randall Mitchell with children from his constituency.

SAN Fernando East MP Randall Mitchell said his constituents will not allow crime to “adversely affect their quality of life.”

Mitchell made this declaration in a statement about Independence Day celebrations in Mon Repos, which falls within the constituency.

The statement noted that since the murder of resident Reon Massey last month close to his HDC apartment, “residents have been working toward engaging the young people in the community in an effort to steer at risk youth away from criminality and to foster togetherness and a positive community spirit.”

This resulted in the the Community Group Unity Sports Club hosting a fun day on August 31 by , themed United We Stand, in keeping with nationwide Independence Day celebrations

This is expected to be an annual event in the community.