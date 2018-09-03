Businesswoman charged with exploitation

A 67-year-old businesswoman from Point Lisas yesterday appeared before an Arima magistrate charged with holding a 27-year-old Bolivian man for the purpose of labour exploitation.

Radica Persad, the owner of R Persad Service Station, appeared before Magistrate Debby-Ann Bassaw in the Arima Third Magistrates Court yesterday.

The charge was laid indictably, but the magistrate upheld the bail of $200,000 granted to Persad by a justice of the peace last Friday. She was also ordered to report to the Couva Police Station every Thursday.

Persad was accused of bringing the victim into the country through Piarco Airport in January 2013.

She allegedly promised her a job and a substantial salary. However,when he arrived, she allegedly underpaid him while he worked at her business and her home for two years. Persad also allegedly took his passport away.

The man escaped in December 2015 and, with the help of the Living Water Community, reported the matter to the Counter Trafficking Unit.

After an investigation, Persad was arrested, and later charged by WPC Keisha Cruickshank with the assistance of PC Samali George, of the Counter Trafficking Unit, on August 31. Persad was charged after Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul gave advice on August 21.

The matter has been adjourned to October 1.