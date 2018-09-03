Bravo:TKR have momentum heading home

Mahmudullah (L) of St Kitts & Nevis Patriots attempts a run as Dwayne Bravo (R) of Trinbago Knight Riders celebrates winning match 23 of the Hero Caribbean Premier League between St Kitts & Nevis Patriots and Trinbago Knight Riders at the Warner Park Sporting Complex, on Saturday, in Basseterre, St Kitts.

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) captain Dwayne Bravo wants his team to carry their road form back home to TT, after ending their four-match road trip in the 2018 Hero Caribbean Premier League with a perfect record.

Playing away from Trinidad, TKR recorded victories over St Lucia Stars, Jamaica Tallawahs, Barbados Tridents and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Bravo played a key role in helping TKR to a 46-run win over the Patriots at Warner Park in St Kitts, on Saturday.

Bravo cracked 37 not out off 11 deliveries, which included one four and five consecutive sixes off fast bowler Alzarri Joseph in the 19th over. Bravo’s rampage took TKR from 151/4 after 18 overs to 181/4 after 19 overs. TKR eventually scored 199/4, before reducing Patriots to 153/8. Bravo also snatched one for 26 in his four overs.

Speaking about his performance with the bat, Bravo said, “At the stage of the game it was special…today was my luck. I think Joseph’s first three overs, apart from the last over, were very good. He is a good young talented player. The momentum went with us at that point in time. At the halfway stage we were very comfortable to defend almost 200 runs.”

It was a turn around by the Knight Riders, which lost two of three matches at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad to start the tournament. The Knight Riders have played seven matches with five wins and two losses.

Bravo said he wants to carry the momentum back to TT.

“Definitely (hoping to win some home games). This year home wasn’t kind to us, but we always enjoy playing in Trinidad because the fans come out in their numbers and support us. It is good to have that momentum going back home and (those road wins) gave us some confidence. I look forward to playing in front my country and hopefully we can win those two games at home.”

TKR will play Guyana Amazon Warriors on Wednesday at the Queen’s Park Oval, before facing Tridents on Friday at the same venue. TKR will play their final preliminary match against the Warriors in Guyana, on Sunday.

There were a number of solid contributions for TKR on Saturday. Leading the way with the bat was Colin Munro, who scored 76 not out off 50 balls. Brendon McCullum contributed 35 off 33 deliveries, spinner Fawad Ahmed took 2/28 in four overs and fast bowler Anderson Phillip took 3/40 in four overs. Bravo said he was impressed with Phillip, who got the crucial wicket of Chris Gayle for nine and bowled some yorkers at key moments.

Bravo enjoyed his team’s effort saying, “It was a good all round game by the team. I am happy that we came here and got two points against St Kitts, who is a very good team. “

The Patriots defeated TKR at the Queen’s Park Oval earlier in the tournament, and Bravo was glad his team won this time around.

“They beat us in the first round at home so, it was important for us to finish our road trip on a high. I think we won all our games on the road which is good. It is a great team effort, they won the toss and they put us in to bat and it is always good to score 190 plus in a T20 game. It always gives you an opportunity to win.”