TT suffer setback in Caribbean qualifiers

FLASHBACK...Kayla Taylor (left) during a recent match between TT and Guatemala.

THE NATIONAL women’s football team allowed a first-half lead to fade as they were spanked 4-1 by hosts Jamaica, on Friday, in the second game of a CONCACAF Caribbean Women’s Qualifier double-header at the National Stadium, Kingston.

With that result, Jamaica and Cuba booked spots at the CONCACAF Women’s Championships, which will be contested from October 4-17 in the United States. The top three teams in this Caribbean final round stage will advance to the CONCACAF Championships.

Jamaica have a maximum nine points from three matches, with Cuba and TT next on six apiece. Cuba are on second spot based on their goal difference (plus eight) compared to TT’s plus three.

Bermuda are fourth with three points while the eliminated Antigua/Barbuda have lost all four of their matches. TT will meet Bermuda from 4 pm and will need to avoid defeat by at least three clear goals to miss out on a trip to the US. Jamaica and Cuba will contest today’s other game, from 7 pm.

TT coach Anton Corneal was forced into an early change, with captain Tasha St Louis having to leave the game in the fifth minute after sustaining a leg injury from a mistimed tackle.

But the prolific Kayla Taylor netted her sixth goal in this tournament with a powerful right-footed shot, from 25 metres out, to give TT a 10th minute lead.

Jamaica, spurred on by their home fans, had numerous chances to equalise.

Their pressure paid off in the 70th minute courtesy of Giselle Washington, who slotted a right-footed shot beyond the reach of TT goalkeeper Kimika Forbes, after a horrible clearance from defender Arin King.

Things got worse for TT when Khadija Shaw found the back of the net in the 79th, with a right-footed effort that trickled over the goal-line, despite the valiant effort of defender Patrice Superville.

A defensive breakdown 10 minutes later saw Jody Brown dispossess Rhea Belgrave and tee-up Shaw who drilled home a low left-footer between the post and a despairing Forbes.

And Brown put the icing on the cake in the second minute of stoppage time. With TT defence playing a high line, Shaw sent a through ball to Brown who raced past Superville, got around the advancing Forbes and guided the ball into the vacant net.