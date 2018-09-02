TT defeat St Vincent 80-26, secure World Netball spot

SHERDON PIERRE

TT’s netball team completed one of their pre-tournament objectives by securing their spot for the World Netball, in Liverpool, next year July, following an emphatic 80-26 victory over St Vincent yesterday at the Garfield Sobers Gymnasium, Barbados.

Coach Wesley “Pepe” Gomes emphasised, “The job isn’t over as yet but I’m happy that we have qualified.

We are not going to do anything different, we still going to apply the zone, the fast netball we play and continue making TT proud.”

TT remained unbeaten after their six matches as they top the table with maximum 12 points with one more game left against Barbados today which will determine who will lift the trophy.

Skipper Rhonda John- Davis said, “Our goal was to come to this tournament and win every game convincingly so when we accomplish that then you will see some sort of celebration.” She continued, “We have been trying to get the players to step back and take it one game at a time.

It is natural that we want to play Barbados again so we have been pumped from game one.”

The “Calypso Girls” dominated the match from the first whistle with Samantha Wallace and Kalifa Mc Collin performing ruthlessly in front the rim leading their team to a 24-4 lead.

The twin-island team added 19 goals in the second quarter while their Caribbean counterparts added nine goals for a 43-13 halftime score.

Coach “Pepe” then, rotated his squad in the second half giving key players some needed rest but his team still maintained their health lead to win comprehensively 80-26.

Mc Collins led the scoring with a perfect 32 goals while Wallace added 25 from her two quarters and former captain Joelisa Cooper chipped in with 18.

TT will face Barbados today at 7pm at the same venue on the final day of the Americas Federation Netball Association Championship.