Thank you Ellie

Ellie Mannette

As the pan fraternity worldwide comes to terms with the passing of pan icon, Ellie Mannette on Wednesday, more tributes are being paid to the pan pioneer.

Internationally acclaimed pannist/arranger, home for a few days until he returns to his California home, Robert Greenidge

said: “So sorry to hear about the passing of Dr Ellie Mannette. He was a great man, father of the steel pan instrument… he had so many and various designs like the tenor double seconds and his famous triple guitar pans, plus his basses were the best sounding basses and many, many, more. I had the opportunity to be invited to his steel pan workshops at Morgontown College, West Virginia for a couple of years where I had a great time performing there. So to the father of the steel pans and the original leader of the Shell Invaders steel orchestra of Trinidad, may he rest in peace as he has moved on to join the other great tuners in heaven. Bless his soul, peace and love. I hope the Trinidad government do something to honour him.

Mannette’s niece, Niece Liz Mannette said: “Ellie stood for excellence and I hope, in my small way, to maintain his standard of excellence in the pan world.”

Pannist extraordinaire Ray Holman, who is currently in London, called to pay his own respects to Mannette, with whom he has had a close relationship for decades. He said: “It is so sad to hear of the passing of Ellie Manette who introduced me to the pan in his beloved Invaders steelband. He was the father of the modern steelband and has influenced thousands of people to fall in love with the instrument.

"He was master tuner, player, teacher and mentor all of us who were fortunate enough to have known him. We are so much richer for the vast knowledge he had and was so willing to impart. He put the pan, our national instrument on the world map. May he rest in peace.

Akinola Sennon, of Siparia Deltones, stated: “He spent his life recycling chains to build thrones and that he did well.”

Music producer Mark Loquan offered: “Condolences to the family, friends of and pan community on the passing of one of Trinidad and Tobago’s most famous pan icons, Ellie Mannette. Met him once at the European Steelpan Festival in Sete, France in 2002 when we sat next to each other by pure chance in a cafe. I remember him relating the stories of running from the police and the difficulties in the early days of pan. Thank you for your innovation, and invaluable contribution. Rest in peace.