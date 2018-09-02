Soca star Olatunji through to next round on The X Factor

Olatunji belts out Bodyline.

Olatunji Yearwood has been voted through to the next round of the UK talent show The X Factor which aired at around 3 pm local time.

Yearwood auditioned before judges Simon Cowell, Louis Tomlinson, Robbie Williams and Ayda Field with his song Bodyline and had the audience dancing along even after the DJ mistakenly started playing his 2016 hit Oh Yay.

“That’s the wrong tune,” Yearwood told him.

When Bodyline started playing, he was joined onstage by two female dancers. He received a standing ovation from all four judges and was told after, he is a superstar.

Cowell told him: “Ola, this is exactly the kind of act I love finding on a show like this.”