Schools maxi drivers get paid

Education Minister Anthony Garcia says maxi taxi operators assigned to the ministry’s school transport programme have begun to receive outstanding money owed to them.

“We met with delegation of maxi taxi drivers who provide the service for our students and we had a very cordial meeting and I am happy to report that everything has been settled, in terms of the concerns that they had expressed and they will receive their payments shortly,” he told reporters, yesterday, during a news conference at the ministry’s head office, St Vincent Street, Port of Spain.

“In fact, they have started receiving payments since Thursday and we have assured them that by September 14 all outstanding payments will be paid.

Within the past two months, maxi taxi drivers have been calling on the ministry to settle their outstanding debt before the start of the new school term.