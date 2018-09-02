Ross, Hart compete at Ironman 70.3 World Champs

In this April 5, file photo,TT’s Jenna Ross leaves the water to transition to the cycling leg, in the women’s triathlon, at the 2018 Commonwalth Games at the Gold Coast, Australia.

THE TT pair of triathletes, Jenna Ross and Gina Hart, earned mixed results in the women’s category at the 2018 Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship, which took place at the Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa yesterday.

Ross, competing in the 30-34 age group, was 37th out of a bunch of 208 in an overall time of five hours 12 minutes and 36 seconds.

In the swim, she was timed in 33 minutes and two seconds, followed by a transition time of four minutes and 12 minutes. In the cycling phase, she registered a time of two hours 53 minutes and 20 seconds, then a transition time of two minutes and 49 seconds, and a run of one hour 39 minutes and 14 seconds.

Ross, who featured at the Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast, Australia in April, was 181st overall, in a field of 1,374.

Hart finished 718th overall, and 48th out of 127 in the 50-54 age group, with a time of five hours 50 minutes and five seconds.

Her times in the various categories were 41 minutes 18 seconds (swim), five minutes and 29 seconds (transition), three hours nine minutes and 53 seconds (bike), five minutes and 15 seconds (transition) and one hour 48 minutes and 12 seconds (run).