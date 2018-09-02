Murder suspects arrested during Griffith’s ‘Operation Strike Back’

The new appointed Commissioner of Police, Gary Griffith (Left) during an anti-crime exercise he nicknamed "Operation Strike back" to address the recent upsurge in murders in Bon Air Gardens, Arouca. September 2, 2018. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith declared war on criminals as he and 85 officers of the Northern Division carried out a series of exercises between 10 pm yesterday and 10 am this morning, ending in Bon Air Gardens.

Speaking with media at the conclusion of what he called "Operation Strike Back," Griffith pledged his commitment to the fight against crime after 24 people were arrested during the operation.

Among those arrested were three suspects held in connection with last week's triple murder in Bon Air Gardens. Others were held for different offences including outstanding warrants, possession of marijuana and possession of arms and ammunition.