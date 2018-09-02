Girl, 8, drowns in ‘pool’

Tenille Giselle Du Bois

AN eight-year-old girl drowned in a makeshift pool at a family gathering in Petit Valley yesterday morning.

Police reports stated Tenille Giselle Du Bois, unknown to her guardians, slipped back into the half-tank used as a pool at the family’s Morne Coco Road home. Police said Du Bois and her relatives were playing in the pool and after everyone came out and went into the house to change their clothing, the girl slipped away and ventured back into the pool.

When her guardians noticed she was missing, they began frantically searching for her and found her face down in the water. This happened around 1.30 pm, police said. West End police are continuing investigations.