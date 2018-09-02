Bruno Browne ends in 15-15 draw

Northern’s 2nd row Kereem Figaro tackles Caribs scrum-half Renaldo Bermudez during the TTRFU Championship Division between Northerns Rugby Football Club and Caribs Rugby Football Club at President’s Grounds, St. Anns. The match ended 15-15.

TRINIDAD Nothern RFC came from behind three times yesterday to 15-15 draw with Caribs RFC in both teams’ second leg league fixture in the TTRFU Championship Division, while Harvard went clear in the standings by three points with a 56-0 drubbing of Royalians.

In the first competitive rugby fixture at President’s Grounds, St Ann’s, Northern and Caribs struggled to find momentum given the muddy conditions and finally shared the spoils with two points each in a fair result for both teams.

Caribs opened early with a penalty from Fijian native and TT national player Bess Waqa. Northern responded quickly with a try from Kareem Figaro, before Caribs retook the lead through a Jamal Stewart try to make it 8-5, an advantage Caribs held at the half.

Northern went ahead 10-8 in the second half when Trizine McLean scored a try, which Caribs responded to with a try from Jamaal Clarke. Waqa again converted.

Caribs were seemingly headed to their second win of the season and revenge victory over Northern, which won the first leg, 10-5.

Northern, however, had the final say as Marcellus McHardy lunged forward to score a try at the last minute to make it 15-15. The two teams will meet again in the Championship Division knockout final on Saturday.

In the Championship Division league, Northern remain with a match in hand against Harvard and will face a must-win situation when the two teams meet in their rescheduled fixture, which will be played on a date yet to be determined by the TTRFU.

Harvard, meanwhile, continued their league dominance this season by inflicting a 56-0 beating on Royalians at the Queen’s Park Savannah.

The result for Jerry Legally’s Harvard meant they earned another bonus point to move up to 19 points, now three ahead of Northern.

Caribs and Royalians, which have one league match remaining, sit on nine and two points, respectively.

Standings

Championship Division

Teams*Pld*W*D*L*F*A*Bonus*Pts

Harvard*4*4*0*0*144*41*3*19

Northern*4*3*1*0*72*56*2*16

Caribs*5*1*1*3*78*82*3*9

Royalians*5*0*0*5*74*123*2