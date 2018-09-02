Bar robbed of $3,500

A bandit staged an armed robbery at a bar in Siparia on Independence Day and made off with $3,500.

According to a police report, about 6 pm, the man who was armed with a gun entered Legends Bar and announced a hold-up. Police said the man was wearing a Marvin Gay hat. He pointed the gun at the cashier and demanded she hand over all the money from the cash register.

The 25-year-old cashier handed over $3,500 which police said was the day’s sales.

The woman was also robbed of her i-Phone valued $4,000. The man then ran out of the bar. PC Mulchan is investigating.