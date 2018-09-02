2,500 on breadline need trauma care

Hear us, Dr Rowley: OWTU members and Petrotrin employees in a vigil outside of the Prime Minister's residence at La Fantasie Road, St Ann's last Sunday. PHOTO BY SUREASH CHOLAI

The uncertainty surrounding the employment of an estimated 2,500 workers arising out of the impending shutdown of Petrotrin’s refinery and marketing operations has renewed calls for the establishment of a national psychological trauma centre.

Renewing the appeal on Friday was counselling psychologist Anna Maria Mora, who said a trauma centre would have helped to mitigate the effects of the move on employees, many of whom had worked at the State-owned company all of their lives.

“The TT Association of Psychologists (TTAP) has been advocating for more than 15 years a national psychological trauma centre,” she said in a Sunday Newsday interview.

Mora said years ago, the TTAP had asked for centres to service the four regions in the country.

“We have given up on that and now we are asking for just one, where persons who are going through trauma in whatever form can come in and access professional services.”

Mora said the such a facility would address trauma in its various manifestations.

“There are so many events taking place in this country: some are because the perpetrators themselves suffered some kind trauma: the gun violence, domestic violence, child sexual, physical abuse, robberies and bullying.

“Then, there are the road fatalities, the home invasions and the indiscriminate and irresponsible use of drugs.”

Saying a trauma centre was urgently needed, Mora said she has experienced several restructuring exercises.

She said responsible human resource management demands that employees who were being down-sized receive counselling and also do some career planning which will help them look at possible alternatives.

The psychologist argued that many of these employees, if not all, have talents and interests which could be turned into viable occupations.

“But they need the help to explore other avenues.”

Mora said while the adventurous ones might want to delve into new areas, “there are some who will be traumatised by the way this decision was taken, without really any preparations.”

She said preparing employees for this change cannot and should not be done “today for tomorrow.

“There will still be trauma, which comes with this attack on a worker’s reality. Reality for him or her has changed forever. Everything as he or she knows it will never be the same again.”

She added: “This is traumatic and those who are psychologically vulnerable will need help to explore this vulnerability and work through ways to create a new reality for them and their families.

“They will need to redeem faith in themselves, hope in their future and experience charity which they can find in their communities if they are only open to it.”

Mora said jobs were critical to one’s well-being.

She referred to author Anne Roe, who, in her book, the Psychology of Occupations, wrote: “In our society there is no single situation which is potentially so capable of giving some satisfactions at all levels of basic needs as is the occupation.”

Roe, Mora noted, had used Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs to explain the psychology behind occupations.

Mora said: “At the basic level, we earn money to provide what we need to just live, and provide for our physiological needs such as food and water. Then we need to feel safe so we need to be protected by our shelter- renting an apartment, buying a house, clothing and just saving for a rainy day.”

She added: “As we move up the needs hierarchy, we fulfill our love and belonging needs through working with a ‘congenial’ group; feeling needed by our peers and supervisors.”

Saying people also needed to feel good about themselves, Mora said one’s self-esteem was fed by a sense of achievement.

“We accomplish necessary tasks, are responsible and accomplish some prestige, and exhibit a sense of responsibility for which we are valued.”

Mora said this was one of the reasons having an occupation was so important.

“It makes us human and also allows us the freedom to love our fellow man and take responsibility for developing and building a just society.”