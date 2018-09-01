TT to meet Thailand on October 14

THE TRINIDAD and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) has secured another international friendly for the national men's team on a FIFA window, on October 14 away to Thailand in Bangkok.

In a media release, TTFA president David John-Williams said, “It is very important that the TTFA maintains playing in the FIFA international windows for (the) national team. Despite the trying times, we have been able to negotiate friendly internationals.”

Coach Dennis Lawrence said the fixture falls in line with his preparations for the team ahead of next year’s CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup campaign.

“I’m delighted with the Thailand fixture as I think it gives us another opportunity to test ourselves against a different type of opposition. I think it will be good for the boys and for the team. It also is on track with what we are trying to do in terms of our planning and preparation in terms of how we want to go about getting ready as best as possible for future events."

The TT team will face the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in an international friendly in Girona, Spain on Thursday.

“I’m looking forward to the fixture but I think before we get to the Thailand one, the most important thing is to travel to Spain, get there safely and go in and put in a performance, a performance that will hopefully give us a winning result against the UAE because we need to now step up our preparation and I’m looking forward to both fixtures,” Lawrence stated.

Both countries have met once before with Thailand winning 3-2 in a friendly, at Bangkok, in 2003.