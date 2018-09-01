The refinery and the future

THE EDITOR: There have been many types of neo-colonial commitments and styles that different sections of our diverse society follow. We do not know all of them and those we can reasonably assess do not get acknowledged frankly either, not even candidly. It is possible however to gauge their on-going results. The situation with Trinidad’s refinery affords the chance in the present to do one of these measurements.

The lack of plant upgrade and the issues to do with price-hedging were noted more than two decades ago. Whatever the state of affairs was, persisted; and no-one can deny it now.

Further, apparently as recently as under the PP government, the pricing mechanism was surrendered to private interests. Were that not the truth, what the pricing schematic was for most of the past decade remains something of a mystery.

It is possible that the refinery, as is, was already slated for redundancy by a circle of planners within some length of this telescoped history. Perhaps another reason for the rebellion on former PM Patrick Manning is thus uncovered.

If Trinidad is not now giving up on fossil fuel to save the ecology, it suggests that the industry is going to get bought over, at some valuation, by all that new wealth that came into existence during the PP government.

Three things would show. Our nation would be unjustly deprived of its wealth and workers generally would not be to fault. We still would not know whether these neo-colonial habits are engaged religiously or opportunistically. The next government would be charging up on the expectancies for the new private enterprise wave.

E GALY via e-mail