Seepersad-Bachan: Will Venezuela supply NP?

Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan

IF the Petrotrin refinery closes, as urged by its board, where will refined oil come from to supply the National Petroleum Marketing Company (NP) to distribute to gas stations, asked Congress of the People (CoP) leader Carolyn Seepersad-Bachan.

Talking to Newsday, the former energy minister and NP chairman called for answers.

“I want to ask if any discussions were held with Venezuela at all with respect to a supply of refined product to TT,” she said.

Off the cuff, she did not reckon Venezuela would have any product to supply TT, saying most likely all their cargoes were already contracted out to various markets.

Newsday on Thursday tried to contact NP CEO Bernard Mitchell.

His secretary said he had been relocated after the August 21 earthquake, but promised to pass queries on to him.

On Tuesday, when Petrotrin announced its refinery closure, NP posted on Facebook: “NP wishes to assure the public that our operations are running normally with a continuous and reliable supply of fuel.

“We also wish to advise that there is no need for consumers to panic-buy since this will only serve to cause fuel shortages.”