Prisons move into fourth with 4-0 win

A BRACE each from Brandon Calliste and Nathan Julien saw Prison Service move up three places into fourth with a comfortable 4-0 victory over Metal X Erin FC in a rescheduled TT Super League fixture on Thursday.

At YTC Ground, Arouca, Calliste opened in the 15th before he added a second just after the hour-mark. Julien his two goals in the 25th and 33rd minutes to take his goal tally to nine for the season, second to Cunupia's Kevon Woodley who leads with 12 goals.

The loss kept Metal X Erin FC at the bottom of the 14-team standings.

League action will come to a halt and make way for the League Cup knockout competition, which opens tomorrow with Round One play-offs.

The League Cup matches will play over 90 minutes, and in the event of a draw, will be followed by penalty kicks.

QPCC and FC Santa Rosa which sit first and second respectively in the league have an automatic spot in the second round.

League Cup (Round One)

Tomorrow:

Cunupia FC vs Metal X Erin FC, Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima, 4 pm

Guaya United FC vs San Fernando Giants, Guayaguayare Recreation Ground, 5 pm

Matura Reunited vs Petit Valley / Diego Martin United, Valencia Secondary, 4 pm

Police FC vs Bethel United, Police Barracks, St James, 4 pm

Prison Service vs Club Sando, YTC Ground, Arouca, 3.30 pm

RSSR FC vs UTT, Hasely Crawford Stadium, 4 pm