Paul just misses world record in Mexico ‘Geronimo’ Samuel hails TT coach Hartwell as…

FLASHBACK: TT’s Nicholas Paul (left) in action at the Central American and Caribbean Games in Barranquilla, Colombia, in July.

NICHOLAS PAUL set a new Pan American record, but narrowly missed the world record, in the men’s sprint (flying 200-metre time trial), on the third day of the 2018 Elite Pan American Track Cycling Championships at the Velodromo de Aguascalientes, Mexico yesterday.

The 19-year-old clocked a time of 9.378 seconds, smashing the previous Pan Am standard of 9.549 seconds set at the 2014 edition by Colombia’s Fabian Puerta.

The world record time is currently held by Francois Pervis of France, who rode 9.347 at the 2013 World Cup at the Aguascalientes venue.

Other TT riders at the men’s sprint qualifiers were Kwesi Browne (sixth) and Keron Bramble (12th), who registered personal best times of 9.73 and 9.85 seconds respectively.

Paul’s strong performance continues TT’s impressive showing in Mexico, as Browne copped Caribbean gold on Thursday night in the keirin final.

The TT riders, under the guidance of American-born coach Erin Hartwell, have been enjoying a successful time at the five-day cycling meet.

On Wednesday, the trio of Nicholas Paul, Njisane Phillip and Kwesi Browne defeated Colombia to took gold in the men’s team sprint in a time of 42.849 seconds, with Brazil in third spot.

In the semi-final stage, the TT trio broke the national, and Pan American, record when they clocked 42.681 seconds.

Alexi Costa was another TT medallist at the Elite Track Pan Am Champs on Wednesday. In the women’s scratch race, Costa placed eighth overall, but her effort was good enough to be guaranteed Caribbean bronze.

On Thursday, Browne and Paul got Caribbean Championships gold and silver in the men’s keirin, and vital UCI Olympic qualification points as they placed fourth and fifth respectively.

Akil Campbell was rewarded with a Caribbean Championship bronze in the men’s scratch race – he was 12th overall.

Legendary national cyclist Gene ‘Geronimo’ Samuel is high in praise of national cycling technical director Hartwell for the work he has done with the crop of sprinters since taking the job in September 2017.

“We have a very good crop of youngsters coming up, and I think that we have somebody in charge that’s able to bring them out in the name of Erin Hartwell,” said Samuel yesterday. “We knew he was going to be a very important factor for Trinidad and Tobago. I was glad that he accepted the position.”

Samuel was a part of the technical staff for the recently-held Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Colombia, but he was unable to travel to Mexico due to financial and personal reasons.

“My heart and my prayers have been with them,” Samuel said. “I know with Elijah (Greene) there, who is not just a mechanic but a past national rider, assisting Erin (they will be fine). Erin is a very serious and professional person.”

Samuel is pleased that TT were able to claim gold in the team sprint.

Referring to the National Cycling Velodrome in Balmain, Couva, Samuel noted, “It was promised since in my days (in the 1980s). In chatting with Hartwell, he said with a Velodrome (like that), we don’t need the expense of having guys going away to train. I think the results speak for themselves. Our sprinters can train right here.”