Northern, Caribs in crucial Bruno Browne duel

TRINIDAD Northern RFC and arch-rivals Caribs RFC will meet in their historic Bruno Browne match today, a fixture which could have major implications in the former’s challenge of the TT Rugby Football Union (TTRFU) Championship Division league title.

The match will be played at President’s Ground, St Ann’s, at 4 pm, the same time Harvard and Royalians meet at Queen’s Park Savannah.

Sitting joint top of the standings, a win for Northern, who have already defeated Caribs 10-5 in the league this season, will be crucial if they are to keep pace with Harvard – the other joint league leaders – who are expected to secure a victory today against winless Royalians.

As it stands, Harvard hold a slim advantage, leading only on points-differential over Northern. Both Harvard and Northern are on a perfect three wins from as many matches with each earning two bonus points for a total of 14 points.

Harvard and Northern have a match outstanding against each other, and will again play each other in the second round in what could be the title decider.

Meanwhile, Caribs, off a 20-5 semifinal knock-out victory over Harvard last weekend, have struggled in the league this season, winning once in four matches. Their campaign began with a 15-17 defeat to Harvard, and followed with a 5-10 loss to Northern, a 30-10 win over Royalians and then a second leg loss to Harvard 30-13.

Northern opened their league account with a 24-18 win over Royalians, then the victory over Harvard and finally a second leg 23-18 result over Royalians.

Northern defeated Royalians for the third time this season last weekend, 34-5.

There was a Under-18 male and female rugby festival scheduled for tomorrow but the event has been cancelled.