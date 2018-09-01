Moody’s, S&P bullied Govt Abdulah claims downgrade threat behind refinery shutdown

Petrotrin prayers: MSJ leader David Abdulah, centre, bows his head in prayer alongside OWTU members and Petrotrin workers at Pointe-a-Pierre on Thursday after the company announced plans to shut down the refinery. PHOTO BY ANSEL JEBODH

Economist David Abdulah said bullying by the credit rating agencies for an answer to Petrotrin’s debt repayment would have provoked Tuesday’s announcement of plans to shut down the refinery and send workers home.

Abdulah, political leader of the Movement for Social Justice and a former Petrotrin employee, said the company and by extension Government, hastily responded without thinking, without putting any contingency plan in place as to what would happen after October 1, to capitulate to threats to downgrade the company and country’s credit rating.

“It’s a complete sell out to these foreign agencies. The board is visionless, it is clueless and so it capitulated and sold them out,” Abdulah said at a news conference called at MSJ’s St Joseph’s headquarters, San Fernando, on Thursday.

Abdulah said he sat on the Lashley Committee which made recommendations to review Petrotrin. A report was submitted on June 1, 2017. Abdulah said nowhere in their report were there any suggestion for the closure of the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery or for mass retrenchment or severing of workers. He said Petrotrin chairman Wilfred Espinet and consultant Robert Riley also sat on that committee.

In the circumstance, Abdulah said the decision left him wondering why the haste until he heard Espinet, in a radio interview on Wednesday, speak about the pressure being put on the rating agencies to give an answer on how they were going to repay the bullet payment of some US$8.5 million, due in August 2019.

“In that interview the chairman said the company was being harassed by the rating agencies. Petrotrin was meeting its current obligations, but the rating agencies, Moody’s and Standards and Poors, and so on, were asking how is this (bullet payment) going to be paid next year,” Abdulah said. “Espinet said they were threatening to downgrade’s Petrotrin credit rating if they could not get a proper idea of what was going to be done to enable Petrotrin to pay this bullet payment. This would have affected the country’s credit rating too.”

Abdulah said, “ in our view, with the budget for the next fiscal year coming up next month, what triggered this thing which was not properly thought through, not properly planned with huge implications for people, for businesses, the economy generally and the loss of our sovereignty, Espinet and the Government decided to capitulate to these young boys and girls on Wall Street, the Standards and Poors and Moody’s.”

Abdulah said, “They have driven a decision which impacts negatively on the whole country. Rather than do the hard work of restructuring and reorganising Petrotrin in a way that would be sustainable, they decided to take the easy way out for them, but it is the horrible way out for the people and the country, and that is the driver.”

Abdulah said he was well aware of the implications of downgrade, “but a MSJ government would not have jumped to the tune of some people in New York wanting to determine how our country and how our society should be organised.”

“That is a total affront to our notion of independence, coming on the eve of the 56th anniversary,” he said.

He said Government would do well to take example from Barbados and the bold decision of Prime Minister Mia Mottley. Mottley defaulted on her country’s debt payment, had its rating downgraded to junk level, while working on a national recovery plan.

He said TT is in a better position than Barbados which has a debt rate of 120 per cent of its GDP compared to TT’s 60 per cent and could have told the ratings agencies to hold on as they reorganise how to make Petrotrin viable.

“This would have been better than to simply kowtow to these international organisations which care nothing about how people live or the state of the country. We therefore ought not to be making decision based upon what their views are of us. We ought to be making decisions in the interest of TT.”