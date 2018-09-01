Gary: Better police for 57th anniversary

In service together: Police Commissioner Gary Griffith greets Deputy Police Commissioner Stephen Williams at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain for the Independence Day toast to TT yesterday. Williams acted as police commssioner for six years and was not confirmed in the post by Parliament which chose Griffith to lead the police service. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

IN his first ceremonial address as Police Commissioner, Gary Griffith yesterday promised the nation that come next Independence Day, the police service will be better than it is presently.

Speaking at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, Griffith said the promise was a birthday gift he wished to give TT on its 57th anniversary in 2019.

“I give the promise today that one year from now with God’s grace and will, the police service will be an efficient and effective service and I assure the citizens of the country a safer and a greater measure of security than now exists,” Griffith said.

In his brief address, Griffith commended his officers and that of the protective services for their display of patriotism. He added that while the police service is still relatively young and mistakes were made in the past, those mistakes can be teachable moments. He added that he will do all within law “through steadfast leadership, strategic management and accountability to always protect the country and the rights of all citizens”.

Also addressing the function was President Paula-Mae Weekes, who spoke to all gathered, among them the Prime Minister, “in the capacity as citizens” and rallied them to look back, look at the present and the future and work together to get the country on the right path.

She said: “Today, we are in a bit of trouble and need everyone particularly the police to do their part to reverse the present course. To go forward with boundless faith in our destiny understanding that boundless faith without works will achieve absolutely nothing.

There is no static situation, if we are not going forward we are going backward. I ask all of us particularly the police service to commit yourselves fully to improving our nation. It requires effort, commitment and sacrifice.”

She called on the rank and file of the police service to assist Griffith in assuring that his national promise becomes a reality.