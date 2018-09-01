Fight over sandwich, man placed on bond

A 65-YEAR-OLD man told a magistrate he became so enraged when another man knocked a sandwich he was eating from his hands that he slammed him against a wall and then continued to beat him.

The impact of the blows damaged the back of 32-year-old Paul Jagan who had to be rushed by ambulance to the Siparia Health Centre. Peter Basdeo also called “Creature” was then charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Basdeo on Thursday pleaded guilty to the charge laid by PC Arun Mohansingh of the Penal Police Station.

Prosecutor Sgt Starr Jacob told the magistrate that the incident occurred at a supermarket along Clark Road Penal on August 12.

An eyewitness said Basdeo was heard telling Jagan, “I don’t know why you does come around an old man like me”. Jagan then knocked Basdeo’s sandwich from his hand which resulted in Basdeo slamming him against the wall.

Reports said Basdeo then picked up and object and began to beat Jagan as he lay on the ground.

Jagan had to be taken to the Siparia Health Centre where he was treated and later discharged. Basdeo was arrested at the supermarket and later charged.

Basdeo, who was unrepresented, told the magistrate he was fed up of Jagan always provoking him.

“I was just sitting in front the grocery just eating my sandwich and it was the first sandwich I had for the day when he just came up to me and slapped the sandwich from my hand. And I yes slammed him against the wall. I did not mean to but I was so vex.”

The magistrate said that from the facts of the case and eyewitness account, it seems that Jagan was a pest. But she also told Basdeo that he must also learn to control his responses.

“Suppose he had died, Sir, please don’t loose your temperance over a sandwich.”

Basdeo was bonded in the sum of $2,000 to keep the peace for 12 months.