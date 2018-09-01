2 Starlite businesses fold

Out of business: Two men walk past Starlite Collection and Nova Coffee which have closed down at South Park, San Fernando. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER

Starlite Collection cosmetics store and Nova Coffee shop at South Park, San Fernando have both been shut down.

This comes as the parent company, the Starlite Group, reported that a lack of foreign exchange had a major impact on both businesses.

In a release yesterday, the group’s public relations consultant Ian Royer said the economic downturn had also negatively impacted on business. Royer said management had tried to maintain the businesses but both had become financially non-viable.

Newsday visited the stores yesterday where workmen could be seen disassembling the fixtures.

Royer said the closure is temporary as management is still looking at options to develop a version of each store that can be sustainable in San Fernando.

He advised customers that they can still visit Starlite Collection at Maraval and Nova Coffee at Starlite Pharmacy in Diego Martin, Maraval and San Fernando.