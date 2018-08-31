TTEC probes Savonetta fire

Fire out: TTEC workers, at right, shelter from the rain at an office near a substation which had been on fire earlier on Friday North Sea Drive, Point Lisas. PHOTO BY CHEQUANA WHEELER

TTEC officials are investigating an early morning fire at their Savonetta substation in Point Lisas.

The fire knocked out electricity to industrial customers in the Point Lisas Industrial Estate and to residential customers in Phoenix Park, Cedar Hill Claxton Bay and surround areas.

According to a release from the commission the fire started around 7.30 am on one of the two transformers at the substation. There was no one at the substation when the fire started.

The TT Fire Services were called in and the blaze was quickly brought under control.

The release said efforts are being made to restore electricity to residential customers from another substation. T&TEC engineers are on the site trying to determine the source of the fire and to carry out repairs.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.