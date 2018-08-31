Rowley: Come together in difficult times

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley

UNITY is key in difficult times, says the Prime Minister in his Independence Day message.

Dr Rowley’s call for unity comes three days after state oil company Petrotrin announced the closure of its refinery – resulting in the termination of all 1,700 refinery employees. The decision has been heavily criticised by some, particularly trade unions. Phasing out of operations begins October 1.

Although Rowley made no specific mention of Petrotrin, he said the country “must guard our unity zealously.” “This defence is especially needed in turbulent times. It is in times of difficulty that the urge to retreat to narrow interests and partisan lines can become the strongest. But we must resist this and seek instead an agreeable guidepost.”

Rowley then posed and answered the question – How do we find common ground in an often polarising environment.

“Permit me to suggest the advice from our first PM, Dr Eric Williams in his inaugural speech on Independence Day 1962: ‘Whatever the challenge that faces you, from whatever quarter, place first always that national interest and the national cause.’

“On an individual level,” Rowley added, “this asks us to always consider our choices and actions in light of the impact it will have on our families, communities and the entire nation. For those of us who serve you as leaders, this requires us to work together to ensure that your interests are protected and that the collective good is sought over individual gain.”

The PM expressed confidence the nation will do what is needed to create sustainable growth and national development.

“It is our responsibility as loyal citizens to ensure that our children can be proud of the decisions that we must make today. On behalf of my family and the government of TT, I wish you all a safe and happy Independence Day 2018. May God continue to bless you and may God bless our nation.”