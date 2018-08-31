Retired soldier awaits compensation years after injury

Retired army corporal Gregory Sylvester says he is filled with hopelessness and feels forgotten after he suffered a back injury on the job in 2004.

He is yet to receive his full disability grant from the TT Regiment. Sylvester, 52, spoke with Newsday Wednesday and said he was depressed and felt alone after being kept on a waiting list for years. He said in his desperation he has written to national security ministers, both past and present, to bring about a speedy resolution, but without any success.

His injury was described as severe nerve damage after he tried to lift a heavy box containing car parts while preparing a vehicle for transport.

“I met with a representative of the regiment who did a home visit a few months ago and told me that they were nearing completion for my application, but up to now I haven’t gotten any word from them. “It’s very frustrating and depressing for me. I used to be a soldier, one of the drivers for the state officials, and now I am in pain all the time. Sometimes I feel so useless.”

Sylvester who had 22 years’ experience as a soldier, was one of the first responders during the 1990 attempted coup, and said while he was not completely bedridden, he needed help from relatives to move around. He also said his pension was barely enough to buy medication and other necessities.