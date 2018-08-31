N Touch
Friday 31 August 2018
Pinto, Dream Team win in Fishing Pond League

Pinto United celebrate their victory over the weekend in the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond Football League.

PINTO UNITED blew away Walcott FC with a second half barrage to prevail 4-1 as action continued in the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond Football League recently.

In a double header on Saturday, Pinto United trailed 1-0 at the half through a goal from Matthew Walcott. But a handball early in the second half gave Pinto a route back into the match through a penalty which was dispatched comfortably by Daniel John.

Brian Sequea fired them ahead and Elijah Pasqual and Darieon Bernard put the icing on the cake to turn what was a close affair into a lopsided result. In the second match of the day, former champions Dream Team took care of All Stars 3-0 to join Pinto on four points from two matches after both teams drew their their first game.

On Sunday, Boys Town shut out Friends and Family 1-0 with Marvin Brown notching the winner.

The victory was not an easy one for Boys Town who played a man down in the second half after Marcus Chandoo got sent off. Also, Quash Trace edged Sangre Chiquito 2-1.

On Wednesday, 2015 winners G Madrid defeated Alexcon FC 2-1.

Deron Lewis had put G Madrid ahead in the opening period and they held that lead until the half-time interval.

Josiah Johnson levelled the score after the resumption, but Ronald Ragoo bagged the winner as G Madrid held on for the three points.

