Pinto, Dream Team win in Fishing Pond League

Pinto United celebrate their victory over the weekend in the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond Football League.

PINTO UNITED blew away Walcott FC with a second half barrage to prevail 4-1 as action continued in the Caribbean Welders Fishing Pond Football League recently.

In a double header on Saturday, Pinto United trailed 1-0 at the half through a goal from Matthew Walcott. But a handball early in the second half gave Pinto a route back into the match through a penalty which was dispatched comfortably by Daniel John.

Brian Sequea fired them ahead and Elijah Pasqual and Darieon Bernard put the icing on the cake to turn what was a close affair into a lopsided result. In the second match of the day, former champions Dream Team took care of All Stars 3-0 to join Pinto on four points from two matches after both teams drew their their first game.

On Sunday, Boys Town shut out Friends and Family 1-0 with Marvin Brown notching the winner.

The victory was not an easy one for Boys Town who played a man down in the second half after Marcus Chandoo got sent off. Also, Quash Trace edged Sangre Chiquito 2-1.

On Wednesday, 2015 winners G Madrid defeated Alexcon FC 2-1.

Deron Lewis had put G Madrid ahead in the opening period and they held that lead until the half-time interval.

Josiah Johnson levelled the score after the resumption, but Ronald Ragoo bagged the winner as G Madrid held on for the three points.