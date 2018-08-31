Mass at RC Cathedral to resume next weekend

Morning and evening mass are expected to resume next weekend at the RC Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain. The church was closed when the roof was damaged during last week’s 6.9 earthquake.

A finial on the roof on the southern part of the cathedral almost fell through the roof, damaging the wooden beams.

Vicar general and cathedral administrator Fr Martin Sirju said morning mass had been transferred to Sacred Heart Church, Richmond Street, while midday mass was always held there. Evening mass was put on hold as the church needed to get a sense of how long the repairs would take.

The finial was taken down on Wednesday night, clearing the way for the repair of the roof.

“The engineer came today (Thursday) to look at the roof and wants to start work tomorrow (today). Once the roof is sealed off and the debris is cleared from the church, the engineer said the church would be safe to open,” he said.

Sirju was “almost certain” that mass wouldresume at the cathedral by next weekend.

“We don’t foresee any delay, unless bad weather prevents repairs. There isn’t any interior damage. No beam became dislodged from the walls or the ceiling.

“There was a moulding that was attached to two pillars that became unstuck, but they did not fall down. The only wood that needs to be changed is where the finial fell through. The beams there are broken, but they will be repaired,” Sirju said.

Mass at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, Abercromby Street, is still being held at the church’s Garden of Peace, and the Anglican Sunday morning mass is being held at City Hall, Knox Street.