Mannette’s funeral being finalised

Pan Pioneer Dr. Ellie Mannette

Funeral arrangements for pan pioneer Elliot “Ellie” Mannette are being finalised and will then be announced via social media, his nephew Barry Mannette told Newsday yesterday.

Mannette died at a West Virginia hospital on August 29. The website mannetteinstruments.com said he died at 10.50 am.

Among his many achievements was being the first to use the concave surface of oil drums for making the notes on the pan. He also helped organise a group called the Oval Boys which morphed into Invaders Steel Orchestra.

Many paid tribute to him via social media on learning of his death.

The National Carnival Commission (NCC), on its Facebook page, expressed its “sincere condolences” to his family and loved ones and also took the time “to remember, thank and honour him, for his significant contributions to this wonderful, musical artform.”

He was awarded the Hummingbird Medal (silver) in 1969 for his innovations in panmaking.