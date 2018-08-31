Kamla: Much work needed to transform TT

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

OPPOSITION LEADER Kamla Persad-Bissessar says even as TT celebrates its 56th anniversary of Independence today, the country is still facing significant issues. She said there seems to be no move by the current administration to deal with problems affecting citizens, including escalating crime, inadequate health care, reduced opportunities for education of young people, job losses, high cost of living, and a declining economy.

In her Independence Day message to the nation, Persad-Bissessar said only this week it was announced that one of the mainstays of TT’s economy, Petrotrin, would be closing it’s refinery and embarking on a restructuring exercise, which would affect more than 2,600 employees.

“What is troubling about this is that the government has chosen to remain silent, and once again, failed to articulate a plan to address the issue of the state-owned company’s debt, and the long-term impact of the restructuring exercise on TT’s economy.”

She said government has repeatedly shown that it did not have the competence to effectively govern this nation, nor did it have the leadership and vision required to effect the transformation of the country

She questioned whether citizens had achieved what the leaders of our fight for independence envisioned more than half century ago.

“We have much to be proud of, but what is clear is that there is much work to do if we are to transform TT into a prosperous, strong and united country.”

She said the Opposition believed in empowering citizens through education and skills development and promoting economic independence.

“I am confident that our people have the willpower, a capacity for innovation and excellence, and are committed to a brighter future for our country. Let us pledge to work together, to stand united to ensure that our country rises to meet the challenges we face and not only thrive, but prosper. With sacrifice, diligence, resolve and a shared vision, we can make the transformation of our nation possible.”